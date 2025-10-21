BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
8d

Wow! Just Wow! I hope he has good home security, & I am sure with his military background he has a CC permit and weapon(s) of choice. Does he have a taster?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture