Discussion about this post

Trudi Nicola
Aug 29

I hope your research has the impact you desire. Sending much love to you and your family.

Charlotte Pendragon
Aug 28Edited

I’m so sorry to hear about your mother. May she Rest In Peace, and May God give you and your family strength. I’m sure she’s with my sister watching us among the angels in the sky.

My sister died about 8 months after being diagnosed with an aggressive Glioblastoma cancer tumor in her brain in 2006. She was 68 in and so sad. Her decline in health was fast and furious.

She thought she could stand up and fight it, but the horrible chemo treatments only made her worse. I studied her condition, and information I found at the time indicated the rarity of this condition, and that it was the result cancer metastasizing from her lungs. It wouldn’t surprise me if there isn’t a CV/💉connection to the ones we see today.

