My mom was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, a glioblastoma, at the beginning of this year. GBM is nearly 90% fatal, even with treatments. My parents were both alive at the time. My wife and I live in a different state in the US and we flew weekly to see my parents at the beginning. Ultimately we moved temporarily to that state to provide support during the hospice process.

The TL/DR is I’m on a mission to prove Covid vaccines are dramatically increasing the incidents of glioblastomas. I’m angry. And I want my pound of flesh. I haven’t determined how I seek justice but it will likely be through advocacy, research, and communications. I am grateful for Substack providing a platform where medical research experts and investigative journalists have shared their content on this topic.

I have started research with molecular biologists to get their opinions and insights. I am looking for facts and data. I won’t be able to conclusively prove this specific tumor was caused by a vaccine. We didn’t have an autopsy and we don’t have the tumor in a jar in a lab. Logic and research has so far confirmed my suspicions.

If you or someone you know has had similar experiences, please message me via Substack.

About Gliobastoma - Some Basics for Background

Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is the most aggressive and common type of malignant brain tumor originating from glial cells in the brain. It belongs to a group of tumors called gliomas. Glioblastomas are characterized by rapid growth and a tendency to invade surrounding brain tissue, making them particularly difficult to treat.

Causes: The exact cause of glioblastoma is not well understood. However, several factors may increase the risk of developing this type of brain tumor:

Genetic mutations: Abnormal changes in certain genes (e.g., TP53, EGFR) are often associated with glioblastoma.

Environmental factors: Exposure to ionizing radiation (e.g., previous radiation therapy) is a known risk factor.

Age: Glioblastoma is more common in older adults, typically affecting individuals between the ages of 45 and 70.

Family history: A small percentage of glioblastomas may be linked to inherited genetic conditions, though this is rare.

Symptoms: Symptoms of glioblastoma can vary depending on the tumor's location in the brain, but common symptoms include:

Headaches: Persistent or worsening headaches. (I’ve learned headaches and pain are not common.)

Seizures: New-onset seizures are a common presenting symptom.

Neurological deficits: These may include weakness or numbness in the limbs, difficulty with speech, vision problems, and balance or coordination issues.

Cognitive and behavioral changes: These can include memory problems, confusion, mood swings, and personality changes.

Nausea and vomiting: Often due to increased intracranial pressure.

Outcomes: Glioblastoma is associated with a poor prognosis due to its aggressive nature and resistance to treatment. Despite advances in medical treatment, including surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, the average survival time for someone diagnosed with glioblastoma is approximately 12 to 18 months. Factors such as the patient's age, overall health, and the tumor's genetic profile can influence outcomes. However, glioblastoma remains a challenging disease with limited long-term survival.

How it Started

It was a normal day. My mom was preparing for a meeting and presentation and getting ready to leave home. She started talking to my dad and suddenly spoke in garbled and slurred speech. My dad originally thought she might be having a stroke and immediately took her to the hospital where she had CT scans and MRIs. It wasn’t a stroke. A large tumor presented itself from the screens and she was admitted to an ICU. The tumor was in the left brain hemisphere in the region that controls speech.

We met with neurological surgery team and they were quite good. They were empathetic, transparent and informative. The prognosis was terminal with life expectancy of 3-6 months. Treatment might extend life but only by 6 to 12 months.

My mom elected not to have surgery, radiation, or chemo treatments. My parents have known so many friends who went through cancer treatments, and the treatment was often a cause of death. Also, my mom didn’t want to be a vegetable or have her personality change. As a family, we supported her wishes and began hospice.

How it Ended

We were able to have in-home hospice. It was often stressful and exhausting. My mom absolutely hated everything we were going through to help care for her. She wanted the process to speed up as she deteriorated. There was no pain. But there was lots of indignity which I won’t go through in detail. My wife and I were able to fly our kids out multiple times for visits to share good bye’s and love - a true blessing.

Speech, walking, appetite, and emotional expression were all affected. It was incredibly difficult to watch and be a part of. But my family was all present and we did the best we could to help and support my dad and to make sure my mom was as comfortable as possible.

“The Good News is There Was No Pain”

I heard this from so many family friends and it made me angry to no end. The indignity my mom went through at the end was just as bad as any pain. Yes, I’m grateful there wasn’t pain, at least that we were aware of. But the tumor impacted the brain in so many ways that were just as bad as pain. If you or someone you know has a brain tumor, don’t say “at least there wasn’t any pain” because it’s not as comforting as you think it is.

My Suspicions - The Covid Vaccines

A couple months into the process I began to wonder how in the hell my mom could have gotten a GBM. It made no sense. We have no family history of cancer. My parents led a healthy and active lifestyle with lots of happiness. They don’t live in an area that has environmental risks. Even in a cruel world of random accidents, it made absolutely no sense.

I asked one of the neurosurgeons how many GBMs they see, expecting the number to be low. I was told they see 2 to 3 patients with GBM EVERY WEEK. I was floored.

I contacted an old school friend who is a molecular biologist and professor (non-woke) at a major university. She’s a genius and I knew she’d give me the straight business. I asked her for her opinion on whether Covid vaccines could contribute to or cause a GBM. She answered emphatically that YES, they could

mRNA Vaccine Spike Proteins

I’ll keep it fairly high level. I’m not a scientist. But the information my friend provided showed that vaccine spike proteins attack mitochondria in cells. If you remember your junior high biology, mitochondria are the energy plants of cells. Mitochondria also play an important defensive role by attacking toxins that can harm cells. Spike proteins inhibit this process by interrupting the mitochondria. This allows toxins to get a foothold and form tumors. In my mom’s case, a GBM.

In a little more science speak: In vitro studies (lab dish not in patients) show spike protein suppresses mitochondrial cytochrome c function and decreases expression of an apoptosis gene which causes malfunctioning cells to die. Cancer is malfunctioning cells that are immortal.

Spike protein can be detected in patients cerebrospinal fluid and has been shown to increase blood/brain permeability which can allow other contaminants to enter the brain which may contribute to disease. Glioblastomas are thought to be caused by radiation to the head or exposure to environmental nasty chemicals.



My Next Steps

I am trying to find more information. It’s difficult to find credible information and research that a layman like me can consume and understand. It’s a slog. I have been reading as much as I can. AI tools can help. It’s also hard to filter out the tinfoil hat lunatics from those with legitimate science I can dig into. It takes time. I doubt I’lll find a smoking gun until the political deathgrip loosens up on vaccine research. Pharma companies control this research and they only support information that helps their business.

My mom has an amazing legacy and I am so proud of her for the life she lived. She inspires me, even in death. But I will get my pound of flesh and I will get some kind of justice.

If you have similar experiences and any research or information, I’d like to hear from you. Message me through Substack. I remain anonymous because I can’t afford impact to my career.