BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karloff's avatar
Karloff
Sep 14

Thanks for sharing this. 💪2A💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melanie@Xtrology's avatar
Melanie@Xtrology
Sep 14

The Left doesn’t care what Charlie actually said. They’re indoctrinated into hate. I wish his wife had addressed that. But you’re in a zone after a death. So no criticism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture