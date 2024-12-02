Following my mother’s death from a glioblastoma this year, I began researching the dangers of Covid-19 vaccines that use mRNA. I am not a scientist or doctor. AI provides accessibility to these reports by providing plain language summaries.

I want to thank substack writer Nicolas Hulscher, MPH for originally posting this here: https://substack.com/home/post/p-152404520

The original report is published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. A pdf of the published report is available here.

Grok AI Summary of the Research Report

The document discusses the safety and efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, BNT162b2, highlighting several critical issues:

Classification and Regulation: The vaccine was not classified as a gene therapy product despite using mRNA technology, which led to it being evaluated under guidelines meant for traditional vaccines. This has resulted in a lack of necessary detailed studies on its genetic mechanism of action.

Mechanism of Action: The vaccine uses modified mRNA (modRNA) within lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to instruct human cells to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. However, the exact amount of spike protein produced, its distribution in the body, and its active duration were not thoroughly studied. - The spike protein, known to be toxic, can cause various health issues when produced in the body.

Biodistribution and Toxicity: - Studies were conducted using inappropriate animal models (rats, which don't naturally bind to SARS-CoV-2 spike) instead of more relevant models like hamsters. The biodistribution of LNPs showed they spread beyond the injection site, potentially leading to spike protein production in various organs like the liver, spleen, and reproductive organs. - No comprehensive pharmacokinetic studies were done to understand the behavior of the spike protein in the human body.

Safety Concerns: There were significant numbers of adverse events reported, including deaths, shortly after the vaccine's authorization. The document suggests that if a similar level of adverse events occurred with another medical product, it likely would have been removed from the market. - Concerns are raised about the vaccine potentially leading to autoimmune responses, prion-like illnesses, and cancer due to the modified mRNA's error-prone translation process.

Effectiveness and Alternatives: - The document questions the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection or transmission based on the lack of long-term, well-designed clinical trials. - It also critiques the dismissal of alternative treatments like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which were available but not promoted due to various regulatory and political reasons.

Regulatory and Ethical Issues: - The authors argue that the regulatory approval process was flawed due to incomplete and misaligned safety assessments, leading to public health recommendations that might not be fully supported by scientific data. -

Conclusion: - The report concludes that the vaccine should be subject to a moratorium or potentially removed from the market due to inadequate safety data and the potential for serious side effects. It emphasizes the need for further research to establish the vaccine's long-term safety and effectiveness properly. This summary provides an overview of the document's concerns about the regulatory, safety, and efficacy issues surrounding the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, advocating for a more thorough examination of its impact on human health.