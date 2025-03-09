BH’s Substack

February 2025

MAGA Memes - Five Things I Did Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
  
BH
25
MAGA Memes - Burning Bureaucracy Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
  
BH
31
VP Vance's Full Speech at the Munich Security Conference
An impressive speech that reinforces fundamental (forgotten) European values
  
BH
7
MAGA Memes - DOGE Derangement Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
  
BH
32
MAGA Memes - WINNING Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
  
BH
91
2023 Biden Government Report: Pete Buttigieg's FAA Failures
The 2023 Reports Showed FAA Faces Controller Staffing Challenges as Air Traffic Operations Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels at Critical Facilities
  
BH
7

January 2025

Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid
Vaccinated are significantly more likely than the unvaccinated to be diagnosed with bacterial infections, allergies, and neurodevelopmental disorders…
  
BH
1
Peer Reviewed Study: Review of Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify: Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits
From The Science, Public Health Policy & the Law
  
BH
7
MAGA Memes - Inauguration Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
  
BH
15
MAGA Memes - California Fires Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
  
BH
36
